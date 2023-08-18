The City of Evanston announced late Friday afternoon that it is postponing the scheduled Land Use Commission hearing on Northwestern University’s plans to rebuild the Ryan Field football stadium from Aug. 23 until Sept. 6.

In a news release, city staff said the change would allow “city staff and community members time to fully review the latest plans and materials” the university has submitted in response to city and community feedback.

The university on Thursday announced that it was reducing the annual number of concerts it is seeking to hold at the new stadium from 10 to six and made several other changes to the proposal.

It also submitted a batch of revised project documents on Monday.

The hearing is now scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the City Council Chamber.

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *