The City of Evanston announced late Friday afternoon that it is postponing the scheduled Land Use Commission hearing on Northwestern University’s plans to rebuild the Ryan Field football stadium from Aug. 23 until Sept. 6.

In a news release, city staff said the change would allow “city staff and community members time to fully review the latest plans and materials” the university has submitted in response to city and community feedback.

The university on Thursday announced that it was reducing the annual number of concerts it is seeking to hold at the new stadium from 10 to six and made several other changes to the proposal.

It also submitted a batch of revised project documents on Monday.

The hearing is now scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the City Council Chamber.