A 29-year-old Evanston man, Emil Evans, is facing charges of being an armed habitual criminal after police say they found guns and drugs in his home at 2001 Emerson St.

Cmdr. Ryan Glew says police were initially called to the home for a well-being check on Dec. 23 last year and found suspected narcotics in small plastic bags, a handgun magazine and 10 rounds of ammunition.

Glew says laboratory analysis of the drugs indicated that some of the bags contained fentanyl and tramadol while others had cocaine.

On Feb. 9, Glew says, officers were again called to the Emerson address after a caller said Evans had a gun.

Evans was taken into custody and Glew says detectives executing a search warrant found two loaded handguns and 48 rounds of 9 mm ammunition along with drug paraphernalia, various pills and about 3.8 grams of suspected cocaine in the house.

Evans now faces felony charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon from the December incident.

He faces two felony counts of being an armed habitual criminal and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition without an FOID card in connection with last week’s incident.

Any drug charges related to last week’s incident, Glew says, are pending lab results.