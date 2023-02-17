Evanston’s health department reports four Evanston residents were newly-admitted to local hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms during the past seven days

That was up from three during the preceding period, but the city’s COVID risk level remained in the “low” range for a third week, far below the 10 new admissions per 100,000 population level that would move the city into the “medium” risk range based on the new admissions parameter.

The total number of persons hospitalized with COVID symptoms in Evanston’s two hospitals stood at 20 as of Wednesday.

Just 1.98% of the hospitals’ staffed inpatient beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients over the past seven days, down from 2.35% in the prior period, and continuing to be well below the 10% threshold for the other parameter that can raise a community’s risk level from “low” to “medium.”

CDC guidelines about precautions to take at the current risk level are available online.

Evanston has reported a total of 65 new COVID cases in the past seven days, compared to 66 in the preceding seven-day period.