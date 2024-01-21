Evanston/Skokie School District 65 is educating 10% more homeless students in the current school year than it did last year.

According to a report prepared for Monday’s school board meeting, “324 students are considered homeless” in D65 this school year up from 292 last year.

That makes the homeless 5% of the district’s total enrollment of 6,388 preK-8 including Park and Rice special needs schools, and is part of an ongoing trend of fewer children in D65 overall, but a higher percentage coming from low-income families.

The Opening of Schools Report says 40% of the district’s students come from low-income households, a 2% increase from the previous year.

The report is a statistical snapshot of a variety of enrollment data, but there is no analysis of the reasons for the changes.

Homelessness for school purposes is defined under the federal McKinney-Vento Act as “students who do not have a fixed, adequate or regular nighttime residence.” Those children are eligible for a number of support services.

The report also notes the continuing dramatic decline in District 65 enrollment. The all-programs total of 6,388 is nearly 1,000 fewer than the 2020-21 figure (7,372).

And, while the rate of decline is expected to decline itself, the district is still projected to keep shrinking in future years, putting some uncomfortable decisions about closing school buildings on the table.

District 65 officials have said the school system already has too many buildings for the number of students.

And on Monday night, the board is scheduled to vote on closing the Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies, once the Fifth Ward School opens, now targeted for Fall 2026. Approval of the shutdown is anticipated, based on prior unofficial straw votes.

Rhodes was supposed to move its entire K-8 program to the new building, as a so-called “school within a school.”

But that idea was dropped to save money, as the original cost estimates for the 5th Ward structure turned out to be wildly inaccurate, and the 5th Ward School plan was downsized, from K-8 to only K-5.

Final design for that downsized school is also on the Monday night agenda, with a “yes” vote totally expected.