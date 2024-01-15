White temperatures expected to be around -7 degrees Tuesday morning and wind chill readings around -26, Evanston’s two public school districts say school buildings will be closed and students will have an e-learning day.

The schools also had an e-learning day Friday, because of a forecast snow storm that didn’t quite live up to its advance billing.

Interim District 65 Superintendent Angel Turner says the expected conditions Tuesday “are just too cold to be outside, and frostbite can occur within a matter of 10 minutes.”

A cold lunch will be available for pick-up for all District 65 students at Chute Middle School from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Evanston Township High School is also canceling all before- and after-school practices, activities and events.