Evanston police say five cars — three Kias and two Hyundais — were stolen in south Evanston earlier this week.

Four of the vehicles were recovered — all with damaged steering columns.

The thefts took place in the 100 block of Dewey Avenue, the 100 block of Clyde Avenue, the 700 block of Chicago Avenue, the 900 block of Reba Place and the 1200 block of Dewey Avenue.

In addition, a burglar stole a handgun from an unlocked 2020 Ford in the 1100 block of Darrow Avenue.

And police arrested an Evanston man at 2121 Howard Street and charged him with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.