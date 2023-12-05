It began as Evanston Hospital in the late 19th century.

Now, the chain which operates that hospital and eight others in the Evanston/Chicago area will no longer be called NorthShore University HealthSystem.

Instead, announced on Tuesday, the new name is Endeavor Health, with facilities stretching from Naperville to Highland Park … but still headquartered in Evanston. The new Endeavor Health logo.

J.P. Gallagher, President and CEO of the chain, said that the name Endeavor is “both inspirational and aspirational.”

The chain’s most recent actual full name was NorthShore – Edward Elmhurst Health, following a 2022 merger of two hospital systems.

Before that, NorthShore had taken over Swedish Hospital in Chicago, and Northwest Community in Arlington Heights, moving beyond the four original NorthShore hospitals, Evanston, Glenbrook, Skokie and Highland Park.

“As a newly combined health system, ” explained spokesperson Spencer Walrath in an email to Evanston Now, “changing our name, unifying our brand and uniting our teams is the next step in our evolution.”

While the corporate name is changing, each individual hospital will retain its prior identity, just with a different sign and a different name for the parent firm.

For example, Evanston Hospital will become Endeavor Health Evanston Hospital.

Endeavor’s 1.3 million patients will still be able to keep their doctors, and may not notice any change at all.

“At the same time,” Walrath said, “they’ll have broader access to specialties and sub-specialties, and learn more about what we have to offer as a combined system.”

Besides the nine hospitals, Endeavor has more than 27,000 employees, and 300 care sites, including offices and immediate care centers.

It is the third largest health chain in Illinois.

Updated signage, websites, and uniforms will be coming over the next few months, “culminating,” Endeavor says, “in a brand new advertising campaign in the first quarter of 2024,” which will no doubt “endeavor” to get out the system’s message.