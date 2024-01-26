A proposed ordinance to require landlords to prove “just cause” for any eviction case came under fire at a joint 5th and 8th ward meeting Thursday evening.

The ordinance, which would effectively turn a one-year lease into a conditional life-time right to occupy a property, is being pushed by Ald. Devon Reid (8th), who was evicted last year for failing to pay his rent.

The ordinance, as proposed, wouldn’t have protected Reid, because non-payment is a “just cause” listed in the ordinance.

But landlord Hugo Rodriguez, a member of the Housing and Community Development Committee, said it would make it extremely difficult and more costly to evict problem tenants.

A landlord would have to prove a “serious breach” or a “deliberate or reckless violation” of the rental agreement to justify the eviction.

County records indicate that for every 1,000 apartments in Evanston only four eviction cases were filed during a 20 month period from October 2021 through May 2023.

Reid said that unfair landlord actions are one of the most common complaints he receives from his constituents, and their concerns need to be addressed.

He also cited what he claimed were unjustified lease non-renewals at the Avidor Evanston senior living apartments in the 2nd Ward.

Reid also defended a provision of the proposed ordinance that would require landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants under a variety of circumstances.

But Rodriguez said requiring relocation assistance will wind up doing more harm than good to the city’s renters. He said that landlords relocation costs will be passed on to other tenants, and housing affordability “will go out the window.”

Rodriguez also criticized a provision in the ordinance that would require landlords to offer relocation assistance any time they raised the rent by more than 15%.

He said the city’s legal department believes that provision might run afoul of the state ban on rent control.

The proposed revisions to the city’s landlord tenant ordinance were last discussed at the October meeting of the city’s Housing and Community Development Committee.

It’s not clear when they may come up for a final committee vote that would send them on to the City Council for consideration.

But the committee has scheduled a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at the civic center.