A large contingent of Evanston Police officers were seen along the CTA tracks in downtown Evanston about 6 p.m. Thursday.

Purple Line service was disrupted for a time, and as of 6:40 p.m. the CTA was reporting significant delays because of police activity. A police officer on the CTA viaduct at Clark Street.

In Twitter posts, the police department urged residents to avoid the areas of Church Street and Maple Avenue, Church Street and Benson Avenue and Clark Street and Benson Avenue.

But the department also said, “There are no active threats to the public at this time.”

Deputy Police Chief Melissa Sacluti tells Evanston Now that a citizen called police to report a man with a gun in the area.

When police arrived on the scene, she says, the man fled onto the CTA tracks. Police called the CTA to turn off the power and stop train traffic and chased after the man.

She says they eventually managed to take the man into custody without injury.