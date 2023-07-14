Northwestern University has fired its head baseball coach, Jim Foster.

The move follows by days the dismissal of the school’s head football coach, Pat Fitzgerald in a hazing scandal.

Reports surfaced Monday that Foster, in his first year as coach, was being investigated over accusations of abuse and bullying from former players.

In a statement announcing Foster’s dismissal late Thursday, Athletic Director Dr. Derrick Gragg said, “This has been an ongoing situation and many factors were considered before reaching this resolution.”

The Wildcat baseball team went 10-40 in Foster’s first season. Foster had previously coached at West Point.

Cragg announced that Assistant Coach Brian Anderson will take charge of the program.

A first round MLB Draft selection in 2003 by the Chicago White Sox, Anderson played five seasons in the major leagues, winning a World Series with the White Sox in 2005.

He was an All-American at the University of Arizona and returned to Tucson in 2021 to work with the team’s outfielders and serve as first base coach.