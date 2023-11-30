Thirteen neighbors of Ryan Field filed suit Thursday to overturn Evanston’s rezoning of the property to permit music concerts at the new stadium planned for the property.

The suit claims city officials “cut a backroom deal” with Northwestern University to grant approval of the stadium in return for millions of dollars in payments from the school to the city.

Such payments were a demand that some critics of the university had made as a condition of supporting the project.

“Our elected officials failed to follow the law, and that’s why we’re bringing this suit, said David DeCarlo, president of the Most Livable City Association, which is also a named plaintiff in the suit, filed in the Chancery Division of Cook County Circuit Court.