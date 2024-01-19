Evanston’s City Council is set to vote Monday on a plan to move city offices to leased space in the 909 Davis building downtown.

The proposed 15-year lease is for nearly 53,000 square feet of office space on three floors of the building for an annual cost of just under $2.5 million.

The proposed space is less than half the 112,000 square foot size of the more than century-old Civic Center at 2100 Ridge Ave.

The city would have a small customer service desk area on the first floor, more than 14,000 square feet on the second floor for the council chambers, offices and meeting spaces, and over 37,000 square feet on the third floor for staff offices, as well as access to additional meeting rooms to be constructed on the sixth floor.

The base lease rate works out to an annual price per square of $47. But the lease terms also include a $5.9 million allowance for tenant improvements and a $2.9 million rent abatement through February 2026.

The city would have option to terminate the lease at the end of year seven, but with an $8.8 million early termination fee, and it would be free to sublease the space at any time.

A recent consultant’s study estimated that making needed renovations to the existing Civic Center building would cost $63 million and the city has been considering the possibility of relocating city office to a different site since 1998.

A staff memo says the city has long needed far less space than it has in the current Civic Center and that the shift to hybrid work policies in the wake of the pandemic has made that even more obvious.

It says that with 600 vacant spaces at the Sherman Plaza garage and 1,050 vacant spaces at the Maple Avenue garage, there would be ample parking for staff and residents attending public meetings at the the 909 Davis building.

The memo says a future use for the current Civic Center building has not been determined, but that options would include renovating the building for use as a modernized city hall, selling it for adaptive reuse for housing or demolishing the building and redeveloping the site.

More detail on the lease proposal and the condition of the Civic Center can be found in the packet for Monday’s Council meeting, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.