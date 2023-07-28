Evanston police are investigating suspicious activity involving Pride Flags.

On Thursday, Cmdr. Ryan Glew says, officers responded to three different locations where small pride flags were located with the words “pride death” written on them. One of the flags had been burned.

The flags were found in the 1700 and 2100 blocks of Central Street and in the 600 block of Dempster Street.

Glew says police believe the incidents likely happened early Thursday morning. He says the investigation so far has not revealed any specific threats to members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Anyone who may have information about the incidents is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.