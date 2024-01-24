“We are the city, we don’t rent,” Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) said during this week’s council debate about the future of Evanston’s civic center.

Her reluctance to have the city rent office space — rather than own it — appears to be a common sentiment among municipal officials.

Evanston Now was unable, in an online search Wednesday morning, to surface any examples of Illinois municipalities that don’t own their own city hall, although Chicago leased its first two city halls, back in the 1800s.

(If you know of any Illinois municipalities currently running their seat of government in leased space, please let us know.)

Leasing office space is common for both the federal government and the State of Illinois — although neither leases the spaces that are the ceremonial center of their operations.

So the City Council vote Monday night to sign a 15-year lease on space on three floors of the 909 Davis building downtown to become — at least for a while — Evanston’s new city hall — may be precedent-setting.

It might — just might — also turn out to be a financial bargain compared to building new or undertaking a thorough rehab of the existing Civic Center.

As Evanston Now reported Tuesday, the AECOM consulting firm’s report to the city indicates rehabbing the old Civic Center would cost nearly $63 million, not counting the cost of designing the project and furnishing the restored building.

Building a new, smaller Civic Center is estimated to cost somewhat less, but likely would also have additional costs to purchase a new building site.

Those figures don’t include the cost of borrowing the money to do the work.

The city’s chief financial officer, Hitesh Desai, tells Evanston Now that, at current interest rates, the cost of borrowing $63 million in 20-year bonds to rehab the Civic Center would add about $35 million to the project tab.

That suggests the all-in cost of the rehab could be as much as $4.9 million a year over 20 years, compared to a net cost for the rented space of $1.9 million a year for the next 15 years.

Of course, the city would still own the rehabbed building after 20 years, but it would be starting to need substantial maintenance upgrades. And rental rates might have risen substantially.

None of the consultant’s figures address the cost of maintaining a new or rehabbed building over the decades.

The city has been blindsided by those costs repeatedly in the past and has frequently underinvesting in maintaining its existing assets.

So letting “the landlord” worry about maintenance and paying a flat rental rate for annual occupancy costs may turn out to be a good deal — unless the demand for office space dramatically exceeds the supply by the time the lease is up for renewal.

In any case, there’s much more to be learned about an issue that promises to be a big topic of discussion as 2024 progresses.