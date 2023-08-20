Evanston’s Human Services Committee is scheduled to vote Monday on a plan to eliminate the sub-minimum wage for tipped workers.

The ordinance, proposed by Ald. Devon Reid (8th) would also increase the minimum wage for large employers to match that imposed by the City of Chicago.

Non-tipped minimum wage

Effective [1] Illinois Cook County Chicago [2] Evanston [3] 2023 $13.00 $13.70 $15.80 $13.70 2024 [4] $14.00 $14.05 $16.25 $16.25 [proposed] 2025 [4] $15.00 $15.00 $16.70 $16.70 [proposed] 1 – The state minimum wage resets on Jan. 1. The Cook County, Chicago and the proposed Evanston minimum wages reset on July 1.

2 – The Chicago minimum wage shown applies to businesses with 21 or more workers. The minimum is $0.80 less for firms with 4 to 20 employees.

3 – The proposed Evanston rates shown, effective starting in 2024, would apply to businesses 51 or more employees. The minimum would be $0.75 less for firms with 4 to 50 employees.

4 – County, Chicago and proposed Evanston ordinances provide an an annual CPI-based increase capped at 2.5% and rounded up to the nearest $0.05. Figures shown assume a 2.5% increase. The county and proposed Evanston ordinances also provide for instead using the state or federal minimums, if they are higher.

The Chicago ordinance and the proposed Evanston ordinance do set slightly lower minimum wages for small employers. Chicago considers any firm with more than 20 employees a large employer. Evanston’s ordinance would apply the large employer rate to businesses with more than 50 employees. Both ordinances exempt businesses with three or fewer employees.

Tipped minimum wage

Effective [1] Illinois Cook County Chicago [2] Evanston [3] 2023 $7.80 $8.00 $9.48 $8.00 2024 [4] $8.40 $8.40 $9.75 $16.25 [proposed] 2025 [4] $9.00 $9.00 $10.00 $16.70 [proposed] 1 – The state minimum wage resets on Jan. 1. The Cook County, Chicago and the proposed Evanston minimum wages reset on July 1.

2 – The Chicago minimum wage shown applies to businesses with 21 or more workers. The minimum is $0.48 less for firms with 4 to 20 employees.

3 – The proposed Evanston rates shown, effective starting in 2024, would apply to businesses 51 or more employees. The minimum would be $0.75 less for firms with 4 to 50 employees..

4 -The County, Chicago and proposed Evanston ordinances provide an an annual CPI-based increase capped at 2.5% and rounded up to the nearest $0.05. Figures shown assume a 2.5% increase. The county and proposed Evanston ordinances also provide for instead using the state or federal minimums, if they are higher.

Cook County’s minimum wage ordinance applies in 18 communities, including Evanston, that have not opted out of it and that, unlike Chicago, don’t have their own minimum wage ordinance.

In the 117 Cook County communities that have opted out of the county’s minimum wage ordinance, the state minimum wage applies.

The minimum wage hike proposal has drawn opposition from many business owners — especially from restaurateurs who would be hit by the dramatic hike in the tipped minimum wage.

But a similar proposal to eliminate the lower, tipped wage was introduced in Chicago last month with the backing of Mayor Brandon Johnson and several council members.

Final action on the Evanston proposal would be up to the full City Council.