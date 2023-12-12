Activists demanding an immediate cease fire in Gaza brought the Evanston City Council’s business to a halt for nearly a half hour Monday night after dominating more than an hour of public comment earlier in the meeting.

The council had no item regarding Palestine on its agenda, and a move by Ald. Devon Reid (8th) to mollify the protesters by calling for a doubling of the city’s $50,000 budget for refugee resettlement programs failed for lack of a second.

While some of the demonstrators claimed to be Evanston residents, others appeared to be activists from across the metro area aligned with the U.S. Palestinian Community Network — which posted a video of the protest to its Instagram feed — and from a group called the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Police Chief Schenita Stewart speaks with protestors during the demonstration. Credit: USPCN via Instagram.

The demonstration brought a large police presence to the council chambers and eventually police persuaded the demonstrators to peacefully leave the building.

The protesters in part were objecting to a decision by the city’s Law Department late last month that the city’s Equity and Empowerment Commission had no jurisdiction to consider a resolution calling for a cease fire.