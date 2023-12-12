Evanston’s City Council finally adopted its record-breaking 2024 budget Monday night amid a debate over whether avoiding a property tax levy increase for yet another year in the face of massive revenue shortfalls is misleading residents about the financial state of affairs.

“It’s a gimmick,” Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) said, warning that it would just lead to sharper property tax hikes in the future as the city runs out of budget reserves to tap.

Keeping the tax rate flat this year “provides a false sense of security” about the city’s finances, he added.

Ald. Melissa Wynne (3rd) added that imposing no property tax hike “is misleading the public.”

Revenue for the last few years was distorted by pandemic relief money that made it easy to hold the property tax hike to zero, Wynne said. Now the city needs to face the fact that it will need significant property tax increases in the future.

“This can’t be a normal course going forward,” she added.

The new budget calls for spending $22 million more than the city will take in in revenue — and making up the difference by drawing down reserves

Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) said she agrees with Nieuwsma and Wynne.

But Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) said there’s nothing “gimmicky” about not raising the property tax.

And Ald. Devon Reid (8th) agreed with her, saying there’s not a need to increase property taxes — just to boost overall revenue. He claimed to have ideas for new taxes that would hit non-residents rather than local property owners.

In the end the claim of keeping “the city” levy flat proved a bit of a gimmick anyway — since when the levy for the Evanston Public Library is added, the total levy for all city agencies still increases slightly — from $55.7 to $56.1 million.

That’s a boost of less than 1% — considerably reduced from the 7.9% increase included in the city manager’s original budget proposal, released just over two months ago.

Several weeks ago David Livingston, chair of the city’s Finance and Budget Committee raised concerns about the effort to hold the property tax levy steady.

He noted that share of the city’s general fund revenue generated by the general fund portion of the property tax levy has been generally declining for more than a decade.

We’ve updated the chart he presented then to show the impact of the tax levy adopted by the Council Monday night on that trend — and it shows a resumption of the downward slope.