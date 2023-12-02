Evanston’s Rules Committee is scheduled Monday to consider a proposal from Ald. Devon Reid (8th) to let noncitizens vote in municipal elections.

The state constitution says U.S. citizens at least 18 years of age who have been permanent residents of Illinois for at least 30 days have the right to vote. But it does not explicitly bar noncitizens from voting.

Federal law currently bars noncitizens from voting in federal elections and imposes criminal penalties for violations, although at various points in the nation’s history many states allowed noncitizen voting in local, state and federal elections.

Advocates for noncitizen voting argue that noncitizens pay taxes and therefore should be allowed a voice in setting government policies.

A handful of politically progressive communities in a few states have adopted laws recently allowing noncitizen voting in local elections. But courts have ruled such provision unconstitutional in San Francisco and New York.

About 14% of Illinois residents are immigrants and roughly half of those are citizens. The rest are roughly equally split between documented and undocumented immigrants, according to the American Immigration Council.

Reid’s proposal would extend the franchise to only documented noncitizen immigrants. Assuming Evanston’s share of immigrants is similar to that in the rest of the state, that means it would add perhaps 4% more potential eligible voters to the rolls here.

City staff says for the proposal to move forward the City Council would need to adopt a resolution to place the proposal on the March 2024 election ballot. If approved, the change could be implemented for the city’s 2025 municipal election.

The state legislature has considered, but so far not acted on, legislation introduced this year that would permit non-citizens with children in public schools to vote in school board elections. A similar bill, introduced in the last legislative session, failed to win adoption.