With City Council’s vote scheduled for Monday, several elected officials along with social services advocates rallied in front of the Margarita Inn on Thursday, in support of the plan to make the former hotel a permanent shelter for the homeless.

The Margarita has been a shelter since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in March 2020, but now, Connections for the Homeless is buying the facility and is asking council to approve a special use permit and operating agreement to turn temporary usage into something long-term.

Mayor Daniel Biss said, “It’s been a long road and it’s not been an easy road” to reach the anticipated approval vote. He said Evanston needs to be a “Yes in my backyard” city, a reference to the phrase “NIMBY,” or “Not in my backyard.”

Some neighbors have opposed the plan, and there have been lawsuits trying to block it.

However, Biss said “at the end of the day, does having this facility here permanenty exacerbate or improve the problem of homelessness in Evanston?”

“The answer,” he said, “is easy.” It helps. Having a room, a shower, and a meal is better than sleeping on the streets.

Biss was joined by Cook County Commission President Toni Preckwinkle, Ald. Joanthan Nieuwsma, whose 4th Ward includes the Margarita Inn, and Connections for the Homeless director Betty Bogg, among others.

And one of those others who perhaps made the most impactful statement was Christine Friederwald. Margarita Inn resident Christine Frierwald.

Friederwald, who is currently a resident at the shelter, told the 75-plus people at the event outside the Margarita that living there “has made me a believer again and has helped me overcome my obstacles.”

Friederwald, who broke into tears during her comments at the podium, said she came to Connections and the Margarita after being displaced due to domestic violence, while at the same time she was dealing with cancer.

She’s been at the Margarita for about a year-and-a-half, getting not just a place to sleep, she said, but also services which “gave her a foot in the door” as she plans to transition to permanent housing.

Connections Director Betty Bogg said that since March 2020, 70% of those who stayed at the Margarita have moved out and on to a permanent place to live.

“Evanston,” she stated, “is now leading the way towards solving homelessness.”

Sixty-three people can stay at the Inn at one time, Bogg said, with 43 rooms are used, some housing couples or families. Connections also has a food pantry at a different location, and has covered apartment rent and mortgage payments for those facing eviction.

Most funding for Connections’ $14 million annual budget comes from federal and state governments, along with private contributions. The City of Evanston provides only about $25,000 in direct city funds.

Adding up both the shelter rooms and various other services, Connections says that it helped 2,188 Evanston residents out of 3,544 total people served in the fiscal year that ended last June.

Another agency, the Alliance to End Homelessness in Suburban Cook County, says that more than 1,200 people countywide have moved to permanent housing since the start of the pandemic.

Certainly, however, homelessness remains an incredibly challenging problem.

Commission President Preckwinkle said that on any given night more than 1,000 people are experiencing homelessness in suburban Cook County.

The goal, she said, is that “everybody in Cook County has a place to call home.”

But calling the Margarita Inn home, even temporarily, is not popular with everyone.

Some neighbors have complained about panhandling, crime, drug and alcohol usage, and other alleged forms of misbehavior by residents of the Inn.

And the owner of 1570 Oak Avenue, which is next door to the Margarita, has filed a lawsuit, trying to get a court order to block use of the Inn as a permanent shelter.

In his lawsuit, Larry Starkman says that the Inn has become a “public and private nuisance,” causing his building to lose tenants, income and value.

The suit alleges the shelter has damaged the surrounding neighborhood, “causing an increase in criminal activity, police and emergency services involvement and overwhelming panhandling and loitering, changing the area into an unsafe and unwelcoming environment.”

A hearing on the suit is scheduled for late August.

But on Monday, City Council is still expected to okay the permanent shelter arrangement.

Ald. Nieuwsma, who faced a fair amount of political pushback over his support for the Margarita plan, said he was speaking with a neighbor who said, “We don’t want this,” and told Nieuwsma that approving the shelter “will be your legacy.” Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th Ward).

But Nieuwsma told the assembled crowd that “I’d like that legacy. I can live with that, and it’s a legacy for our entire community. It should not be so hard to do such good work.”