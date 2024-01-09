Ald. Devon Reid (8th) stormed out of Monday night’s Evanston City Council meeting as it became clear the council would again table a proposed minimum wage ordinance he sponsored.

With Reid gone, the motion to table until March the ordinance that would give Evanston the highest minimum wage in Illinois was approved.

Evanston does not have its own minimum wage ordinance now, so employers here are required to follow the Cook County minimum wage ordinance. It now requires a pay rate of $13.70 an hour and is scheduled to rise to $14.05 in July.

Reid’s plan would set the minimum wage for employers with 100 or more workers at $16.25.

Several council members voiced fears about the impact of the proposed higher wage on local businesses.

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) said an increase that only impacts Evanston could disadvantage the local community.

Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th), noting that the ordinance would impose a lower, $15.50 minimum wage for businesses with less than 100 employees, suggested the two-tier wage system might discourage businesses from staffing up for their peak seasons.

He said businesses elsewhere are taking advantage of what’s perceived as an environment hostile to business in Evanston and are growing in ways that businesses in Evanston are not.

The council approved two amendments to the ordinance before the vote to table it, both proposed by Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th).

One eliminated the automatic annual cost of living increases included in Reid’s plan. Nieuwsma said those could ultimately “add up to something unreasonable.”

The other other change would set the lower youth minimum wage for small employers at the Cook County rate, set to rise to $14.00 in July, rather than the $15.50 rate in Reid’s proposal.

With Reid gone the Council then voted to scuttle his plan to ban merchants from refusing to accept cash payments.

Reid has claimed the practice — seen as a security measure by merchants — discriminates against low-income residents who may be “unbanked.”

Kelly said she believed the city should look into installing cash-to-card kiosks instead.

She said Chicago has such kiosks at police stations and libraries and that the city absorbs the $1 fee per transaction for its residents.

Nieuwsma said he favored the kiosk idea and asked staff to develop more information about that.

Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) said Ald. Melissa Wynne (3rd), who was absent from the meeting, had told her that several small business owners on the Main Dempster Mile are concerned about the security and safety issues around handling cash.

But Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) said she favored banning cashless businesses and suggested that going cashless is racist.

The cashless ban ordinance was rejected on a 4-2 vote with Harris and Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) voting in favor of it.